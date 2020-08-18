Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru: Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday night said she tested COVID-19 positive.

"I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," tweeted the 67-year-old city-based biotech queen Shaw.

Responding to Shaw's tweet, Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said he was sorry to hear it.

"We need you hale & hearty soon. Be well my friend," Tharoor tweeted.