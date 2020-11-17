Bineesh in NCB custody

Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday took Bineesh Kodiyiri, the son of CPM strongman Kodiyeri Balkrishnan, into custody. This follows a new revelation made by the ED which was probing Bineesh’s involvement in a money laundering racket.
The ED investigations had revealed Bineesh had pumped in money through shell companies to promote drug sale among Sandalwood actors and other celebrities.
