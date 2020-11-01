Bineesh in hospital, lawyer alleges torture

Bengaluru

There was high drama at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Bengaluru as Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of high-profile Kerala CPI (M) general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, complained of severe back pain and was taken to a government hospital. Since the hospital was a designated Covid centre, he was taken to Bowring Hospital where he underwent a CT scan.

Bineesh is being subjected to sustained questioning that went on till late night. The ED version is since he is evasive in his replies, the questioning dragged on.

But Bineesh’s lawyer alleged his client was subjected to torture and had thus sustained back injuries. He said he would approach the high court on Monday as the ED was denying an audience with his client.

Bineesh’s brother, Binoy, was also denied permission to meet him. The CPI (M) leader’s son is currently in ED custody and is expected to be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for pumping money into the account of Anoop Mohammad, who allegedly peddled drugs in Bengaluru for a few years till he was nabbed in August.

Anoop, who had been taken into ED custody for questioning in mid-October, had confessed to sleuths Bineesh was his boss and he was only acting on his directions in Bengaluru.

In a statement by the ED headquarters at Delhi, it said a money trail led the investigation team to Bineesh’s bank accounts in Kerala where it found huge amounts were deposited.

Whether Bineesh knew about Anoop’s drug trade and continued funding it is yet to be established and is expected to be probed by NCB, ED sources said.