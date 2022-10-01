BIMARU, no way! Rajasthan has around 15 thousand centenary voters

Election Commission of India | Photo: Representative Image

The data of the Election Commission has totally rubbished the allegation of calling Rajasthan a BIMARU (sick) state. According to the numbers, the state has 14976 voters who are hundred years old. And, they have cast votes in all the elections they have seen.

The elderly voters were honoured by being given certificates of appreciation signed by the Chief Election Commissioner.

The Chief Election Officer of Rajasthan, Pravin Gupta, said, "These aged voters have played an important role in the strengthening of the democratic process in the country and it is our privilege that we are honouring them."

The department had conducted physical verification of senior voters in the state and the figures were quite good. Gupta said that the Jhunjhunu district has the maximum number of 1688 votes in this age group. It is to be mentioned here that Jhunjhunu is also known for sending the maximum number of soldiers to the Indian armed forces from any state.

The figures reveal that there are only two districts in the state, Baran and Churu, that have fewer than 100 centennial voters. Baran has the lowest with 73 and Churu has 96 such voters, while there are 5 districts where the figure of centenary voters is more than 800. These are Jaipur (1126), Udaipur (968), Bhilwara (844), Sikar (828), and Pali (820).



Free pilgrimage for elderly people

The elderly people of the state have also been sent for a free pilgrimage by the state government on the eve of the International Day of Older Persons. CM Ashok Gehlot had announced a free pilgrimage scheme for elderly people in his first budget.

But, it could not be implemented for two years due to Covid-19, but this year the government has implemented the scheme and the first group of more than 900 elderly people has been sent to Rameshwaram on Friday.

The minister for Devasthan, Shankutla Ravat, said that 20 thousand aged people will be sent to 14 different pilgrimages, including Bihar Sharif for Muslims, Sammed Shikhar for Jains, and Velanlanni Church for Christians. The government will spend Rs 30 crore on the scheme. "All kinds of arrangements, right from food to medicines, have been made for the safe and happy journey of the elderly," said the minister.