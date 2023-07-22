 Billionaire Ravi Ruia Buys London Mansion For ₹1200 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBillionaire Ravi Ruia Buys London Mansion For ₹1200 Crore

Billionaire Ravi Ruia Buys London Mansion For ₹1200 Crore

The family office of Ruia, who co-owns investment firm Essar Group, purchased the Hanover Lodge mansion overlooking Regent’s Park at 150 Park Road this month.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image

Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia has bought a Rs1,200 crore (£113 million) mansion in London that is linked to Russian property investor Andrey Goncharenko in one of the city’s biggest residential deals in recent years, according to a report.

The family office of Ruia, who co-owns investment firm Essar Group, purchased the Hanover Lodge mansion overlooking Regent’s Park at 150 Park Road this month through a sale of the home’s Gibraltar-incorporated holding company, the report said.

Goncharenko , the former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug, a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm, owned the mansion as recently as two years ago. He had bought the property’s outstanding lease in 2012 from Conservative Party peer Rajkumar Bagri for Rs1,264 crore (£120 million).

“The property is under construction and became available at a price that makes it an attractive investment for the family office,” said the report, which quoted William Rego, a spokesperson for the Ruia family office, as saying.

A report from broker Knight Frank said that 17 per cent of individuals globally with a net worth of $30 million or more bought at least one home in 2022.

The latest deal highlights the secrecy that still exists in London’s ultra-prime property market, even as the UK attempts to bring more transparency through a register for overseas entities launched last year.

Read Also
How Ruias are reinventing the Essar Group
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Billionaire Ravi Ruia Buys London Mansion For ₹1200 Crore

Billionaire Ravi Ruia Buys London Mansion For ₹1200 Crore

UP News: BJP To Engage Delivery Men, Vendors As Foot Soldiers To Reach The Masses

UP News: BJP To Engage Delivery Men, Vendors As Foot Soldiers To Reach The Masses

Seema Haider Pleads Mercy In Petition To President Murmu, Seeks Indian Citizenship

Seema Haider Pleads Mercy In Petition To President Murmu, Seeks Indian Citizenship

Gujarat Rains: Chilling Videos Show Man, Buffaloes Getting Swept Away In Flood Waters In Junagadh...

Gujarat Rains: Chilling Videos Show Man, Buffaloes Getting Swept Away In Flood Waters In Junagadh...

S20-G20 Summit At Isha: Isha Yoga Center Brings A New Impression Of India, Says Prof Ashutosh...

S20-G20 Summit At Isha: Isha Yoga Center Brings A New Impression Of India, Says Prof Ashutosh...