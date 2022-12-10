Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear writ petition challenging remission of 11 convicts on December 13

Bilkis Bano case | PTI

New Delhi: Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano’s plea challenging early release granted to the 11 convicted for offences rape & murder. A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela Trivedi to hear the matter.

The hearing is scheduled on December 13.

Bilkis Bano on November 30 approached the Supreme Court (SC), challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Bano filed a review petition against the May order of the SC, which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy.

Bilkis Banos' lawyer mentioned the matter before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for listing. The CJI said he will examine the issue to determine whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench.

In her two separate petitions, Bilkis has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has 'shaken the conscience of society'.