Bihar's 'Robinhood' Gupteshwar Pandey to join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) today: Report

Pandey, who called himself as a disciple (shishya) of Nitish Kumar, had met the Chief Minister after his retirement and thanked him for his support during his tenure as the head of Bihar Police. "I came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he said while speaking to the media.

Pandey had said that he would enter politics only if the people of his home district Buxar want him to do so. "People have been coming to me in large numbers from Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Shahpur and several other districts, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Buxar is my home district where I was born and brought up. It will be a decision by them. If they want me to, then I may enter politics" he had told ANI.

The former DGP had recently hit the headlines for his vocal condemnation of the non-cooperation meted out to the Bihar police team that had visited Mumbai to probe the death by suicide of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He had also courted controversy for a sexist comment about the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," he had said.

