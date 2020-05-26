Bihar's BSEB to announce Class 10 results today: Here's how you can check your results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Class 10 examinations today that is May 26 at 12.30 pm.

According to earlier reports, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore had informed that the results of Class 10 will be announced on May 26.

Well, the results were supposed to be declared on May 25 but got delayed by a day due to some last minute arrangements. The results will be declared by state Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma.

NDTV quoted a source who said that the board had completed the evaluation process last Thursday and the results were submitted to the board.

Earlier, the board had released Class 12 exam results in March and now after announcing the Class 10 results, the board will become the first one to announce the results amid coronavirus pandemic.

Apparently, the board has implemented a new software for evaluation to ensure that the evaluation process of the exams are smooth and completed on time even during these times.

The Class 10 results the result will be available at; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,

onlinebseb.in,

bsebonline.org,

biharboard.online.

Here's how one can check the results.

1. Log in to the offical website

2. Click on results on the home page

3. Click Class x matriculation results

4. Enter your stream and other log-in credentials

5. Fill the captch text and you will see your results on the screen

6. Save a copy for future reference