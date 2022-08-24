'Bihari darne wala nahi hai': Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on raids by CBI

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav |

The Central Bureau of Investigation continued to search the homes of senior RJD leaders until late Wednesday evening.

The CBI officials faced hostility at the Shastri Nagar residence of RJD treasurer, Sunil Kumar Singh, MLC, and at the Madhubani residence of party MP, Faiyaz Ahmad. The jawans rescued the officials when the RJD activists tried to prevent the movement of their vehicles.

Raids which are related to the land for rail jobs covered 25 places, including New Delhi, Sectors-42, 65, and 71 in Gurugram, Katihar, Phulwari Sharif, Maner, and Danapur are still on.

Residences of Subhas Yadav, a former MP and brother of former chief minister Ragmani Rai, two MPs, Ashfak Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad, Sunil Kumar Singh, MLC, and former legislator, Subodh Rai, on Hardinge Road in this city have been searched.

According to CBI officials, a team of officers had reached Katihar Medical College, 300 kms from here, last evening and a raid at the college owned by Ashfak Karim started on Wednesday morning. His house at Ashityanagar here has also been searched.

Reacting to the CBI raids, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, "Hum Bihari hain, BJP ke tin jamai se darte nahi."

He alleged the CBI, ED and IT were being misused to terrorise non-BJP leaders and governments, but the RJD would not be cowed down.

Tejashwi is one of the 16 accused named in the FIRs filed by the CBI in June this year.

Others named are Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter, Bhola Yadav, former officer on special duty of the then Railway minister, and 12 beneficiaries of land for rail jobs in 2004-2009.