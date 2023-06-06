 Bihar Youtuber Manish Kashyap Video Trends Days After Under- Construction Bridge Collapses in Bhagalpur (WATCH)
The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur is in news after the dramatic footage showed the bridge collapsing once again.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Tripurari Kumar Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap | Twitter

Bihar youtuber Manish Kashyap's video from the under-construction site in Bhagalpur which was recorded last year, was widely shared on Twitter. The video shows Manish doing a "ground-report" from the under-construction bridge site which had collapsed last year. The Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bhagalpur is in news after the dramatic footage showed the bridge collapsing once again.

Watch Manish Kashyap's report which has gone viral on social media and is making people talk about Kashyap.

The 17-minute long video shows Manish Kashyap talking to the locals and proclaiming several times that if the last year's bridge collapse was not investigated, several such incidents would be repeated in the future.

Manish Kashyap is also seen making an appeal to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also talks to the workers near the bridge. Workers showed how they were not even given the basic safety equipments needed.

Many users on Twitter shared clips from Manish Kashyap's report.

An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday, which led the state government to direct the building construction department to initiate an enquiry into the incident, an official said.

Talking of Manish Kashyap, the youtuber is facing stringent charges after he allegedly circulated fake videos of migrant workers from Bihar getting beaten up in Tamil Nadu. NSA was invoked on Kashyap. The court also rejected the plea for clubbing all 19 FIRs against him and their transfer to Bihar.

