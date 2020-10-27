Munger Durga Immersion Violence: Youth shot dead by cops in Bihar - what we know so far

On October 27 (Tuesday) in Munger, Bihar, just one day ahead of the state assembly polls, a young man was killed and more than 27 others were injured in a clash between police and a crowd during the immersion of a Durga idol.
According to the police, the wounded are currently under treatment at the Sadar Hospital.
The Incident
The deceased has been identified as one 18-year-old Anurag Kumar. He was reportedly shot in the head. As a result, the mob became furious and hit back at the Kotwali police, leaving several injured in the clash.
The incident triggered a series of backlashes after reports surfaced claiming the police had used unwarranted force on the youth during the immersion ceremony on Monday midnight.
The Police Statement
While cleaning-up on the incident, the Munger administration released two separate statements to defend the escalating situation.
Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh said, "During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements restored to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation under control."
Munger District Magistrate (DM) Rajesh Meena, on the other hand, said that the situation is fully under control and has appealed the public to not pay any heed to the rumours. He added that all idols have been immersed.
The Reactions
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha called the incident 'unfortunate', adding that it could have been prevented. He sought action in this regard at the earliest.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has demanded that Election Commission (EC) take immediate cognizance of the incident and take appropriate action in this regard.
The comments from the authorities on the incident remain a matter of debate throughout the district and on social media.
