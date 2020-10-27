Munger Durga Immersion Violence: Youth shot dead by cops in Bihar - what we know so far

On October 27 (Tuesday) in Munger, Bihar, just one day ahead of the state assembly polls, a young man was killed and more than 27 others were injured in a clash between police and a crowd during the immersion of a Durga idol.

According to the police, the wounded are currently under treatment at the Sadar Hospital.

The Incident

The deceased has been identified as one 18-year-old Anurag Kumar. He was reportedly shot in the head. As a result, the mob became furious and hit back at the Kotwali police, leaving several injured in the clash.

The incident triggered a series of backlashes after reports surfaced claiming the police had used unwarranted force on the youth during the immersion ceremony on Monday midnight.