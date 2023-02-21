Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha finally bids goodbye to JD(U), floats new party

ANI

Chairman of JD(U) central parliamentary board, Upendra Kushwaha finally said goodbye to the party and instantly formed Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. He also announced that he has been elected national president of the new party.

Kushwaha submitted his papers to the chairman of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad where he was a member of JD(U). He had been member in all the four Houses, in Parliament and Bihar legislature since 2000. He started his career as Samata Party member and was nominated leader of opposition two decades back. He represents the influential caste group of Kushwahas (vegetable growers) who are widespread in different parts of the state.

JD(U) reacted politely to the CPB chief desertion. the JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said: “Apprehension of Kushwaha JD(U) will merge with the RJD is wrong. JD(U) will maintain its identity. Kushwaha is an over-ambitious politician and had deserted NDA too in the past. He has desire to become CM of Bihar. JD(U) wishes good luck to Kushwaha”.

Earlier, Kushwaha alleged Nitish Kumar had entered into a secret deal with Lalu Prasad to get the JDU merged with RJD and liquidate the parent party. At a conference of the party workers held at Sachchidanand Sinha Library Hall, Kushwaha alleged that Nitish Kumar had mortgaged JDU with RJD and was acting as the deputy of Tejaswhi Yadav, deputy CM. Nitish is under the influence of Lalu Yadav and family and would ruin Bihar.

Kushwaha had been union minister of state for education in the NDA I headed by Narendra Modi and had quit NDA in 2020 to join the grand alliance. AIMIM had projected him as the next CM of Bihar in alliance with the party and Bahujan Samaj Party. He could not succeed and returned to NDA in 2019 (then Nitish was with NDA). He was made chairman of parliamentary board of the party and nominated as member of the Upper House.

