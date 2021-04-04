Bihar: Three Mumbai arrivals test positive for COVID-19

PATNA: Three passengers – all from one family -- who had arrived at Jaiprakash Narayan international airport, were found to be Corona positive and have been quarantined.

The discovery threw the entire airport in a tizzy, the building was sanitised, and flight operations rescheduled to prevent crowding. Now, only three flights would be allowed to depart within an hour from Patna airport. Every passenger is being subjected to thermal screening before entering the terminal.

At Patna and Gaya railway stations, too, passengers coming from Maharashtra are being singled out for checking before they are being allowed to leave the station building.