 Bihar: The reason behind viral video showing people entering into a drain of Rohtas district
While people would be reluctant to step into a sewage, many from Bihar's Rohtas district were caught on camera crowding a drain after spotting huge bags there. Details below

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Bihar: The reason behind viral video showing people entering into a drain of Rohtas district | Twitter

Patna: What would you do if bundles of currency notes are dumped in bulk in a drain? A similar thing happened in Bihar's Rohtas district where a number of people fished out currency notes from a drain in Moradabad village on Saturday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where a number of people could be seen entering the drain and collecting currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 10.

The local villagers claimed that early in the morning, they saw bags containing currency notes inside the drain. Soon, a large number of people jumped in and started collecting the notes. They also claimed that notes were genuine.

The district administration is probing if the currency notes are genuine and who dumped them in the drain.

