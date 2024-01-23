 Bihar: Tea Seller Serves Free Tea To People Writing ‘Shri Ram’ 11 Times In Munger
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Tea Seller Serves Free Tea To People Writing ‘Shri Ram’ 11 Times In Munger

Bihar: Tea Seller Serves Free Tea To People Writing ‘Shri Ram’ 11 Times In Munger

After hearing such a request, a large number of male and female residents assembled at the tea vend and enjoyed tea free of cost.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Bihar: Tea Seller Serves Free Tea to People Writing ‘Shri Ram’ 11 Times In Munger |

Patna, January 23: While the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram completed in Ayodhya, a tea seller in Bihar's Munger district asked people to write the name of Ram Lalla 11 times and offered them free tea in return. After hearing such a request, a large number of male and female residents assembled at the tea vend and enjoyed tea free of cost.

'Offering tea to the people is just an excuse'

Sanjay Kumar Bablu, the owner of Sriram Tea Stall, said: "Offering tea to the people is just an excuse, my real objective was to ask people to write the name of Shri Ram 11 times in a copybook on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratistha' of Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Thousands of people consumed tea at my vend."

'The idea is to remember Shri Ram'

"The idea is to remember Shri Ram. The name of my tea stall is also named after Shri Ram," he added. Free tea stall facilities were provided at several places in Patna as well.

Read Also
'Jai Shri Ram' On Antilia: Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai House Lights Up To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran...
article-image

Devotees were offered free tea in Danapur Market

People, who visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple, were offered free tea in Danapur Market, Rajbansi Nagar, Gardanibagh Thakurbari and other places in the state as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ram Mandir Sees Humongous Influx Of Devotees; Stampede Like Situation Forces Authorities To...

Video: Ram Mandir Sees Humongous Influx Of Devotees; Stampede Like Situation Forces Authorities To...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 23-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 23-01-2024, 1 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat: Woman Conceals Gold Paste Worth ₹49 Lakh In Sanitary Pad; Held At Ahmedabad Airport

Gujarat: Woman Conceals Gold Paste Worth ₹49 Lakh In Sanitary Pad; Held At Ahmedabad Airport

Assam: Clash Erupts Between Congress Workers & Police During Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra In Guwahati;...

Assam: Clash Erupts Between Congress Workers & Police During Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra In Guwahati;...

Did Adolf Hitler Give Subhas Chandra Bose The 'Netaji' Title? All You Need To Know

Did Adolf Hitler Give Subhas Chandra Bose The 'Netaji' Title? All You Need To Know