Bihar STET: Admit Cards to be released today on bsebstet2019.in; click here for more details

Admit cards for Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 will be released today by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).
Candidates can download the admit card from the official site of BSEB STET on bsebstet2019.in.
The exam is scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 21, 2020.
Steps to download STET Admit Card:
Visit the official website - bsebstet2019.in.
Click on Bihar STET Admit Card 2019 link
A new page will open
Fill in the login credentials
Your admit card would be displayed on the screen
Check the admit card and download it
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
