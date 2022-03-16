Bihar: Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resumes duty after patch-up, CM Nitish Kumar skips

Though Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha resumed his duties on Wednesday after abstaining from the House on Tuesday following a heated exchange of words with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the House could not transact to normal business.

The opposition members pressed for the resignation of the chief minister and asked him to apologise to the Speaker for the "insult" of the Chair. Speaker had to adjourn the House thrice before he finally adjourned sittings for Thursday.

Earlier on Monday, in unprecedented scenes in the assembly, Nitish Kumar and Sinha sparred over the status of inquiries into some police cases from Lakhisarai.

Nitish Kumar had a brief meeting with the Speaker on Tuesday night in the Annexe building of the legislature to sort out the differences between them did not attend the Assembly even today and stayed in his home town in Nalanda.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha made a written statement in the House today and in an obvious reference to Nitish Kumar's actions and his continued absence from the House he said, "We should not make a statement or act which compels you from facing me."

Sinha further commented, "if there is an intention to reform and improve, a man can learn". He quoted Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said one has to forego ego to move forward.

