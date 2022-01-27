Bihar: Six die after consuming suspected liquor in Buxar

At least six people have died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Bihar's Buxar district, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night in Amsari village. Police said that the six "died under mysterious circumstances".

Relatives of the victims, however, said that the deceased had consumed spurious liquor.

Bihar: Around six people died in Amsari village, Buxar last night under mysterious circumstances. Police investigation has begun.



"This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the admn doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives of the deceased say. pic.twitter.com/MRZjLRj8iF — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

"This happened due to spurious liquor. What is the administration doing? If there is a liquor ban, how are they getting it?" relatives told ANI.

The incident has brought further embarrassment for the Nitish Kumar led NDA government which is already facing criticism from Opposition parties over poor implementation of the alcohol ban in the state. The liquor ban was implemented in April 2016 when Nitish Kumar took over the reigns of the state with the support of the RJD and Congress.

However, the alcohol related tragedies in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah, Samastipur, Vaishali, Nawada and Nalanda (CM's home district) have served as a major setback to the government, India TV reports.

The Nitish Kumar government has now hinted that it may give some relaxation in the prohibition law. As per a top official of the ruling Janata Dal (United), the government is ready to review the law. A proposal is likely introduced in the upcoming Budget Session to offer some relaxation to the offenders, according to news agency IANS.

