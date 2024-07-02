 Bihar Shocker: Woman Chops Off Man's Genital's Who Refused To Marry Her In Saran
The alleged incident took place on Monday, July 1, under the limits of the Marhowrah Police Station, Saran.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
representative pic

Patna: A woman attacked and allegedly cut the private parts of a man after he refused to marry her in Saran, Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The police further added that the victim and the accused were in a relationship for two years.

Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the victim to a local hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to Srishti Hospital, Patna for treatment. The woman was taken to the police station for questioning. The injured man has been identified as Bed Prakash.

"During questioning, the woman revealed that both of them had been in a relationship for the last two years. On July 1, both of them were going to marry each other in a court in Chhapra, but the man refused at the last moment, leading to such an incident," police said.

