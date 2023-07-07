Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Youth On Train Door Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt

Bihar: A disturbing video has surfaced on the internet from Bihar where a youth travelling on a passenger train can be seen hitting people sitting near the door in another train that is travelling on the opposite direction on the adjacent track. He can be seen hitting people with a belt in his hand as the train passes by.

Reportedly the video was shot on a train travelling through Chapra district of Bihar. However, the exact date and location of when and where it took place cannot be determined. The video posted on Twitter by a user Dev was already posted by a Facebook user on his feed few days ago.

Video Shows Youth Hitting Passengers With Belt

In the video posted on Facebook by a user Ahir Kunal few days ago, a youth wearing a white t-shirt and shorts can be seen leaning out of the door of a train with a belt in his hand. Another train can be seen passing by on the opposite side of the track. The youth then swings his belt in the air and hits the people seated on the door of the opposite train.

He can be seen hitting the passengers multiple times in the video recorded by another passenger standing behind him. Another youth can be seen standing besides him witnessing his act.

Harmful Act Poses Danger For Him And Others

The violent act of hitting random people can turn out to be dangerous for others. One can get seriously injured or also can fall from the running train in an attempt to dodge from the hitting. While it can also be dangerous for the youth with the belt, as he can be seen carelessly leaning out of the train. The belt can get stuck in the train on the opposite side making him fall from his train.

No Action Taken By Bihar Authorities Or Railways

The video has been making rounds on social media since quite few days, garnering reactions from netizens over the youth's behaviour. However, neither any action has been taken by Bihar police authorities or Railways nor any kind of statement has come forward from both the institutions in the matter.