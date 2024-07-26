Bihar Shocker: GRP Personnel Brutally Thrash UP Student At Janakpur Road Station, His Intestine Pops Out; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a shocking incident reported from Janakpur Road railway station in Bihar's Pupri region, a young man who had come to catch the Karmabhoomi train was critically injured after GRP personnel severely thrashed him on Thursday.

According to Hindi daily Live Hindustan, the injured man has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Furqan, son of Mohammad Gulab from Gadha village.

After the incident, he was rushed to the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Pupri, where he is receiving treatment.

A shocking video of the incident has surfaced online.

CAUTION: THE BELOW VIDEO CAN BE DISTURBING FOR SOME PEOPLE. VIEWERS' DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Furqan went to drop his friend off at the Karmabhoomi train at Pupri railway station in Bihar. Suddenly, he was beaten mercilessly by a GRP officer. The blows were so brutal that Furkan's intestines spilled out, and his stomach burst open. pic.twitter.com/MpLY9bVWJu — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) July 25, 2024

The video of the incident shows two men carrying Furqan as a crowd of people follow them. In the video, a man can be heard saying, "See how badly the policemen have beaten him."

According to reports, he was later referred to SKMCH Muzaffarpur for better treatment.

Furqan said that he had come to drop off his aunt, who was going to Mumbai on the Karmabhoomi Express train.

He stated that GRP personnel hit him several times with a stick on the area of his abdomen where he had undergone surgery, causing his stomach to burst open and his intestines to come out.

Furqan said that he repeatedly told them about his abdominal surgery, but the GRP personnel kept hitting him with the stick.

According to reports, Furqan had undergone intestinal surgery about two years ago. Due to the stick injury on the operated area, his stomach burst open on the left side, and his intestines popped out.

Angry Crowd Vandalises Station Master's Office

Angered by the GRP personnel's barbaric behavior, the commuters present at the station vandalised Janakpur Road station.

According to reports, angry commuters broke the iron grill and glass gate of the main entrance of the station superintendent's office, entered inside, and created a ruckus. In the scuffle between the crowd and some government employees, injuries were sustained and treated at PHC.

It is not known how and why the incident happened.