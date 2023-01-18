Bihar Shocker! Gaya man drags pet dog for 2 kms on his bike; booked after video goes viral |

Gaya: In a shocking video that surfaced on the internet, a man tied a dog to his bike with a chain and dragged a dog for around 2 km. The incident took place in Bihar's Gaya.

The exact time of incident is not known yet.

⚠️ WARNING: Gore / Death ⚠️



Bihar: The pet dog wasn't ready to go for a morning walk, so the owner dragged the dog for 2 kms, behind his bike in Gaya.



The dog is alive and under going treatment.



Bike no: BR-2C-6732 pic.twitter.com/nslxE4fXEJ — Anil Ramesh Valmiki 🚩JCB🚩 (@AnilRameshValmi) January 18, 2023

Video showed the drag ordeal

In the video posted on Twitter by Anil Ramesh Valmiki on Twitter, a dog is seen tied to a bike with a chain. A car owner who recorded the scene in his phone stopped the biker and questioned him about it.

In the post on Twitter, Valmiki mentioned that the dog was the biker's pet. He wasn't ready for a morning walk, hence he tied it to a chain and dragged him all the way. However the dog is alive and is currently undergoing medical treatment after the incident.

Bihar | A viral video showed a man dragging a dog after tying it to his motorcycle with a chain. For swift action, video was given to concerned PS & Police officers. FIR registered on basis of the video.Directions have been given for action against the man: Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti pic.twitter.com/CAC3UjwVOj — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

FIR registered against man on video's basis

The Bihar Police swiftly acted in the matter as soon as the information was received. The video was sent to the concrened police stations and police officers. After investigation, an FIR was registered on the basis of the video.

"A viral video showed a man dragging a dog after tying it to his motorcycle with a chain. For swift action, video was given to concerned PS & Police officers. FIR registered on basis of the video.Directions have been given for action against the man," said Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti.

Read Also Punjab: Patiala police register case against women who dragged dog

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)