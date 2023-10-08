Bihar Shocker: Cops Allegedly Dump Accident Victim's Body Into Canal; Video Sparks Outrage

Bihar Shocker: Cops Seen Dumping Accident Victim's Body Into Canal; Video Sparks Outrage |

Bihar: A video has surfaced on the internet shedding light on the inhuman face of Bihar police officials. Three policemen can be seen dragging the body of an accident victim, later what shocked everyone watching the video is that they allegedly threw the victim's body from over a bridge into a canal flowing underneath.

The video has sent shockwaves throughout the internet, with many people demanding strict action against the officials involved in the inhuman act. The incident reportedly took place near Dhodhi Canal Bridge of the Fakuli OP area in Muzaffarpur.

Although the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, it has triggered a heated debate, raising concerns about the police's conduct and empathy towards the deceased and their family.

Police Issues Statement

In response to the outcry, the Muzaffarpur SSP office released a statement, acknowledging the incident. According to the official information, the police received news of the road accident victim's demise on October 8, prompting the OP in charge to promptly reach the scene, secure the body, and send its preserved parts to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police argued that due to the severity of the accident, certain body parts and clothing were stuck and subsequently thrown into a nearby canal. Despite this explanation, the viral video raised doubts among the public, leading to scepticism about the police's handling of the situation.

