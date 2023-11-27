 Bihar Shocker: 4 Friends Consume Poison After Suicide Pact In Aurangabad; 1 Dead, 3 Girls Critical
Bihar Shocker: 4 Friends Consume Poison After Suicide Pact In Aurangabad; 1 Dead, 3 Girls Critical

While one of the girls died on the way to the hospital the other three girls are in a critical condition and battling for their lives in Magadh Medical College, Gaya.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
4 Friends Consume Poison After Suicide Pact In Aurangabad | Representative Image

Patna, November 27: Four friends in the age group of 18 to 20 consumed poisonous substances together in Bihar’s Aurangabad district in an apparent suicide pact on Sunday evening. While one of the girls died on the way to the hospital the other three girls are in a critical condition and battling for their lives in Magadh Medical College, Gaya.

Family members are clueless about the reason

The family members of the four girls, two of whom are sisters, are clueless about the reason behind this suicide pact. “I don’t understand why they consumed poison,” said the father of two of the girls.

They were taken to Sadar Hospital

Amanullah Khan, SDPO, Sadar, Aurangabad said, “We have learnt that four girls consumed poisonous substances together in a village that comes under Kutumba police station. They were taken to Sadar Hospital, Aurangabad, where one of them was declared brought dead while three others were referred to Gaya’s Magadh Medical College for better treatment. Their condition is said to be critical.”

'We are waiting for the recovery of the girls'

“We are waiting for the recovery of the girls to know the reasons behind their actions. At present, they are not in a condition to give a statement,” Khan said.

