Bihar Shocker: 12-Year-Old Tied To A Railway Track, Beaten In Begusarai Over Theft Suspicion; Rescued

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was subjected to brutal torture in Bihar's Begusarai. According to reports, the boy was tied to a railway track and beaten with sticks on suspicion of theft.

Fortunately, the police arrived just in time before a train passed by, saving the boy's life. The boy was severely injured from the beating.

Had the police not reached the scene, the child's death from being hit by a train could not have been ruled out.

The incident took place at Janipur Dhala in the Ballia police station area. The police have arrested three suspects in this case. The incident occurred on Sunday when the boy was tied to the railway track and brutally beaten by three individuals.

After the torture, the accused left the child to die on the railway track and fled. Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from the Ballia police station arrived and saved the child's life, bringing him to the police station. Based on the child's testimony, the police identified and immediately arrested all three suspects, who were then sent to jail.