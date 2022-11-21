e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar road accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

Bihar road accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said on Sunday.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Bihar road accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased |
Follow us on

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into a religious procession in the state, officials said on Sunday.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.

The incident took place around 9 PM in Vaishali district, about 30 km from state capital Patna, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died".

Read Also
Bihar: At least 12 die as truck ploughs into religious procession; PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

These three European countries aim to attract more Indian students

These three European countries aim to attract more Indian students

COVID-19: Active cases in the country decline to 6,402

COVID-19: Active cases in the country decline to 6,402

Karnataka: Water tank 'purified' with cow urine after Dalit woman drinks from it, one booked

Karnataka: Water tank 'purified' with cow urine after Dalit woman drinks from it, one booked

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

Why US remains the best option for Indian students

Why US remains the best option for Indian students