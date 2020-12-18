Bihar: RLSP leader files case against Kangana Ranaut for 'derogatory' remarks on Upendra Kushwaha

Gaya (Bihar): A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her "derogatory" remarks on Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"I have filed a complaint in the civil court. Kangana Ranaut through her Twitter account on December 3 posted a derogatory comment on the photo of Upendra Kushwaha. Such a comment on the leader of Kushwaha's stature is not acceptable," said Vinay Kushwaha, State General Secretary of RLSP. Party leader Vinay said that he has urged the court to take strict action against the actor for her comments.