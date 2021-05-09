Bihar: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav's oxygen level drops during video conference, meeting suspended

Rashtriya Janata Dal founding president Lalu Prasad Yadav, could bearly speak for three minutes during a video conference with his party ministers as his health deteriorated on Sunday (May 9) afternoon. His son and leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav said, "oxygen level of Laluji has dropped to 85, hence he could not speak further."

Lalu was addressing the RJD leaders from New Delhi residence of his Rajya Sabha member and daughter, Misa Bharati. The veteran leader who is out on bail after spending more than three years behind bar held meeting with leaders after he was granted bail by Ranchi High Court.

Lalu Yadav addressed about 120 leaders in Patna and other parts of the state through video conferencing. According to the state RJD president, Jagdananad Singh, RJD legislators, Rajya Sabha members and those who contested the assembly elections last year were invited.