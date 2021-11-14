Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar govt over journalist’s murder, asks how many widows before CM wakes up

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the murder of a local journalist in Purnia.

He questioned Bihar govt's silence over the matter and said how many women will have to become widows before CM Nitish Kumar wakes up?

"Nitish Kumar's minister Leshi Singh and her nephew are accused. The SHO has been suspended but when the deceased's relatives are clearly accusing Leshi Singh and her nephew then why is the state govt and its head silent?" the RJD leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Nitish Kumar should set a time frame - if he is going to remove his minister (Leshi Singh), when will action be taken? How many women become widows before Nitish Kumar wakes up? He should give clarification and sack the minister. Let's see if it happens," Tejashwi said.

Rintu Singh, a local journalist and ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia, was shot dead in the Sarsi police station area on Friday; his family and relatives staged a protest yesterday accusing JD(U) MLA and state Minister Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. They also alleged negligence by the SHO.

"What was his fault that he was killed? Just because he won the Zila Parishad polls and wanted to contest Assembly polls? Leshi Singh did this via her nephew. I don't trust the local Police, it should be probed by others," Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh's wife and Zilla Parishad member told the media.

Daya Sankar, Superintendent of Police in Purnia on Sunday informed that the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem.

"Relatives statements are being taken. They allege that it happened due to the negligence of SHO, so he has been suspended," Sankar said.

Further, the SP said that the arrest will be made soon as the investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:06 PM IST