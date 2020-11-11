Bihar Results 2020: JD(U) candidate's win in Hilsa by just 12 votes triggers controversy - Here is what we know so far

The NDA has retained the Bihar Assembly by a slim margin, crossing the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243-member house and winning from 125 seats in total. The BJP leads the alliance with 74 of the 110 seats it contested while the JD(U) has bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) winning four seats each.

The RJD however has cried foul, contending that the votes in favour of their candidates were edited or ignored. The party has alleged that officials had initially declared them as a winner in several seats and then backtracked because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was calling people up to "rig" the situation in the NDA's favour. One of the seats mentioned by the RJD also happens to be the most closely fought election this time around, with a mere 12 votes separating the two candidates.