Bihar: Railway engineer pulls off bizarre con, illegally sells locomotive engine to scrap mafia

In a bizarre incident, an engineer working at the Samastipur Railway Division in Bihar sold off a railway locomotive engine. has sold the entire locomotive engine.

The man was identified as Rajiv Ranjan Jha, a railway employee who managed to pull off this con act where he sold an old steam engine lying at the Purnea Court Station to the scrap mafia by showing fake office orders of DME, as per multiple reports. The disturbance came to light when a woman constable on duty, Sangeeta Kumari, started an investigation. Based on his report, now on the statement of RPF Inspector MM Rahman, an FIR has been registered on the Banmanki post of Mandal late on Sunday evening.

To prevent the matter from being exposed, with the connivance of an inspector working at the Diesel Shed Post, an entry was also made on the inward register of the shed to enter a pickup van scrap.

The disturbance started when, on December 14, 2021, engineer Rajiv Ranjan Jha of Samastipur Diesel Shed, along with helper Sushil Yadav, found an old steam engine that had been standing for years near Purnia Court station was cut with a gas cutter. When Purnea outpost in-charge MM Rahman R stopped the engineer, showing the letter of DME of the diesel shed, gave a written memo to the RPF that scrap of the engine was to be taken back to the diesel shed.

The next day, constable Sangeeta saw the entry of the scrap load pickup but the scrap was not available. Sangeeta informed the officials about this.

In this case, based on the statement of RPF Inspector MM Rahman located in Purnea Court, an FIR has been registered late on Sunday evening at the Banmanki post of Mandal in which seven people including, engineer Rajiv Ranjan Jha, helper Sushil Yadav have been made accused.

On the other hand, on the orders of DRM Alok Agarwal, besides engineer and helper, Inspector Virendra Dwivedi posted at Diesel Shed Post has been suspended with immediate effect while the RFP is in search of Jha was is now absconding.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:56 PM IST