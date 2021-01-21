Bihar: Prohibition dept SP's letter confirms nexus between liquor mafia and excise officials

The government also ordered the immediate transfer of the SP to a special branch in police headquarters. The deputy SP who had issued the letter on behalf of SP has been served with a show-cause notice too.

The letter sent to the SPs on January 6 quoted a reference from the DG of police sent on December 11 last year and said investigations into the movable and immovable assets of all officers and employees in Excise and prohibition department should be investigated.

Bihar government had introduced total prohibition through legislation and there is a total ban on sale and purchase of liquor, still, in all police stations of the state, illicit trade of liquor was rampant, according to the letter of the SP.

SP in his letter also alleged by offering bribes (Chadava) to the inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables, liquor was being sold. He also alleged local elected representatives were also involved in the illicit liquor trade.