 Bihar: Posters Pitching CM Nitish As 2024 PM Candidate Taken Down Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Meeting In New Delhi (Video)
The posters were also pulled down from various places as the party avoided creating any confusion on the opposition's prime minister face.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Patna: Ahead of the INDIA bloc's crucial meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, posters pitching Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate popped up at various locations in the state capital on Wednesday.

However, the Janata Dal (United) immediately claimed that these posters have not been erected by it, contending that some unknown person has done it. These posters were also pulled down from various places as the party avoided creating any confusion on the opposition's prime minister face.

The message blazoned on the poster reads, “Agar sach me jeet chahiye to phir ek nischaya chahiye, ek Nitish chahiye.” (If you really want victory, you need a resolve, one Nitish).

Party reacts

Bihar JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “It is not known who erected the poster but still a political meaning can be derived from it. The Nitish Kumar government has fulfilled its promise by providing electricity and water to each household of the state through its resolve. INDIA, a front of anti-BJP parties, is an extension of Bihar's grand alliance. Nitish is considered as a synonym of resolve. We are not interested in the PM candidature and also any post but a resolve is needed to remove the fanatic forces from power.”

State JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha said, “Nitish is a ‘sutradhar’ of the opposition unity. Entire country is looking towards him with great expectations and faith and our leader is continuously trying to make ‘BJP-Mukt’ India. We will sit together and decide who will be next prime minister if INDIA musters majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.”

