Bihar Portfolio Distribution: Finance, industries for BJP; JD-U retains home, education

Patna

JD-U and BJP retained their old departments in the new ministry too. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declined BJP’s suggestion to hand over Home and education to the Deputy Chief Ministers. Nitish also kept vigilance and general administration departments with him.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad was given all the 6 depts held by his predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi. These include finance, forest and environment. Another Dy CM Renu Devi has been entrusted industries, panchaya­ti raj and OBC welfare depts.

Former speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhury of JD-U gets irrigations, public relations, rural development. The departmens were with JD-U ministers till Monday.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav of JD-U retained electricity, food and prohibition. Ashok Chaudhury of JD-U has been allotted building construction dept which he held earlier too.

Former vice-chancellor of Agriculture University, Mewal lal Chaudhury (JD-U) has been given education department till last week with Krishnanandan Verma of JD-U was holding this portfolio.

Mangal Pandey of BJP retains the health and road construction department. Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP was earlier the RCD minister.

Amrendra Pratap Singh of BJP will look after agriculture and co-operative departments which were with the BJP ministers earlier.

Ramprit Paswan is the new PHED minister. His department was with Binod Narayan Jha, his party MLA earlier. Jivesh Kumar of BJP has got tourism and labour ministery earlier held by his party colleagues Vijay Kumar Sinha and Pramod Kumar. Ramsurat Rai is the new revenue minister in place of his old BJP colleague Ram Narain Mandal.

Mukesh Sahni, the VIP president, who is famous as Son of Mallah (son of fishermen) has been allotted fisheries and animal husbandry.

Santosh Manjhi, son of the former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi is the new minister for minor irrigation and SC/ST welfare departments.

Jeetan Ram Manjhi has been appointed pro-tem speaker to conduct business of the newly-constituted assembly on November 23.