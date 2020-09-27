Bihar Polls: BJP workers confront Dy CM Sushil Modi over ticket distribution, raise slogans

Bihar BJP leader and state's deputy chief minister Sushil Modi was on Sunday confronted by his own party workers who demanded that a local be made the candidate from Lakhisarai constituency in the upcoming Assembly election.

Lakhisarai assembly constituency is currently held by BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha who was first elected from the seat in 2010.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, BJP workers are seen raising slogans as Sushil Modi comes out of the party office.

Party workers demanded that the candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 yrs, should be made the candidate from the constituency, they said.

