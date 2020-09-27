Bihar Polls: BJP workers confront Dy CM Sushil Modi over ticket distribution, raise slogans

Bihar BJP leader and state's deputy chief minister Sushil Modi was on Sunday confronted by his own party workers who demanded that a local be made the candidate from Lakhisarai constituency in the upcoming Assembly election.
Lakhisarai assembly constituency is currently held by BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha who was first elected from the seat in 2010.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, BJP workers are seen raising slogans as Sushil Modi comes out of the party office.
Party workers demanded that the candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 yrs, should be made the candidate from the constituency, they said.
Watch the video here:
Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.
The ruling NDA in the politically-crucial state will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance. While the BJP-JD(U) alliance and the Congress-RJD combine are firmly in place, LJP and some other regional parties have kept their options open.
In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)