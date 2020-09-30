Bihar Polls 2020: Now, CPI(ML) also deserts RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan'

After HAM(S) and RLSP, CPI(ML) on Wednesday said good bye to the Grand Alliance and made an unilateral announcement to contest 30 assembly seats during the Bihar assembly elections.

CPI(ML), which has three members in the outgoing assembly, released the names of its candidates for 30 constituencies. Most of the constituencies are in Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran and Purnia.

Party regretted that the RJD did not agree for the demand of 20 seats in the alliance. While nominations wil start on Thursday, grand alliance's seat sharing arrangements have not been finalisedyet, party regretted.