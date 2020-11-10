Bihar Polls 2020: Issues that dominated this election

While the counting is underway, this election will be remembered for two specific reasons - for being the first election in India during the pandemic and for bringing up the issues of the common man to the centre stage. In addition to these two things, there were several things which dominated this election.

With RJD's Tejashwi Yadav targeting Nitish Kumar of not speaking about 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai' talk of education, employment, healthcare, farming, inflation definitely dominated the elections.

Both the leading alliances promised lakhs of jobs for the youth in Bihar.

In addition to these issues, migration and the plight of migrant labourers also played a crucial role in the campaign this time.

Death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput also ruled the campaign for quite some time. However, after the reports of CBI ruling out the murder angle, the issue got a setback.

During his speeches, while inaugurating projects in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi spoke about one thing and that was - the role of Bihar regiment in a scuffle with China in Ladakh. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers from the Bihar Regiment laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. It also became an issue in the state.

One of the most controversial points in the BJP's manifesto - the promise of free COVID-19 vaccine, was also one of the issues during the campaign.

With the constant criticism of RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raj', law and order also became one of the key issues in Bihar election.

The liquor ban which was implemented as one of the 7 promises given by JDU in 2015, also became one of the issues in these elections. With opposition parties blaming JDU for the failure of the cause, the liquor ban remained in the decision ahead of the election in the state.

In addition to these, in parts of the state, issues like health infrastructure, roads and frequent flooding were also in news.