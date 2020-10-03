Bihar Polls 2020: Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing deal, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav CM candidate

Bihar's opposition Grand Alliance on Saturday announced the seat-sharing deal for the upcoming assembly elections in the state with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) set to contest 144 seats.

The Congress will contest on 70 of the 243 seats while CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) will contest 4, 6 and 19 seats respectively, Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) , which was also part of the alliance, did not get any seat in the agreement. Its chief Mukesh Sahni, who was part of the alliance's press conference, said what was happening to him was akin to backstabbing and stormed out of the briefing.

"What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow," Sahni said.

"All components of UPA have decided to come together as coalition for the Bihar Assembly elections. Congress, RJD, CPI, CPM & Vikassheel Insaan Party will be part of this alliance under leadership of RJD. We want Bihar to prosper under Tejashwi Yadav," Congress leader Avinash Pandey said.

There was no clarity on whether Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has been given any seat to contest.

The CPI-ML, which has three MLAs in the assembly and had earlier issued a list of 30 seats for the first phase of polling on October 28 without waiting for a formal announcement, reached an understanding after a meeting of its top leader Deepankar Bhattacharya with Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday night, PTI reported.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

The ruling NDA in the politically-crucial state will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance. While the BJP-JD(U) alliance and the Congress-RJD combine are firmly in place, LJP and some other regional parties have kept their options open.

In the outgoing assembly, the RJD has 80 members while the JD (U) has 69. The BJP has 54 seats, Congress has 25, while the remaining seats in the 243-member assembly are held by other parties.