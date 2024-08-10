 Bihar Police Seize 50 Grams Of Suspected Radioactive Substance 'Californium' Worth ₹850 Crore In Gopalganj; 3 Arrested
The radioactive substance is typically utilized in nuclear reactors for power production and in the treatment of severe diseases, including brain cancer.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

Gopalganj (Bihar): Bihar police arrested three individuals and confiscated from them 50 grams of a suspected radioactive substance, believed to be californium, worth approximately Rs 850 crore.

The arrests were made in Kuchaikote, Gopalganj district of Bihar, police reported on Friday.

About The Police Operation

According to police sources, the operation was carried out by teams from the Special Task Force (STF), Special Operations Group (SOG), and District Intelligence Unit (DIU) after receiving a tip-off regarding the trafficking of the highly valuable radioactive material californium.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chhotelal Prasad, a resident of Tamkuhiraj in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, along with Chandan Kumar Gupta and Chandan Ram, both residents of Gopalganj.

article-image

In addition to the radioactive substance, police also confiscated four mobile phones and a motorcycle from the arrested individuals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat stated that a special Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team will handle the suspected radioactive material and that further investigation is underway. The Department of Atomic Energy has also been notified about the seizure.

SP Prabhat added that the authenticity of the substance, which is suspected to be californium, is still under investigation.

