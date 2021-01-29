Bihar: Opposition to organise 'human chain' in solidarity with farmers' protests, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: The opposition parties in Bihar will form a statewide human chain on Saturday in support of the demands of the farmers for repeal of the three controversial agricultural legislations.

Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who presided over a meeting of the leaders of opposition parties including Congress, CPI, the CPI(M) and the CPI(ML), said that the proposed human chain would be formed in Patna as well. He hoped that farmers of the state would join in on the human chain.

Tejashwi said that the central government has provoked violence during the farmers' protest at the several border points to national capital Delhi. He assured that the human chain in Bihar would be 'peaceful'. The opposition camp has also decided to have a week-long agitation in solidarity with the farmers, he said.

Ajit Kumar Sharma, The Leader of the Congress legislature party, also alleged that in Bihar, farmers were being exploited by the middlemen in the absence of a sound marketing network.

Former union minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who took oath as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, alleged that the violence on the borders of New Delhi and the incident at Red Fort was engineered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers. He also said that the 'human chain' in Bihar is bound to fail, claiming that no one would join in due to the prevailing severe cold conditions.

Another BJP leader and former minister, Nand Kishore Yadav, said that no farmer would join the opposition-sponsored human chain as the farmers in Bihar were much better placed compared to those in other states.