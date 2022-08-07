Bihar: Not 18 hours, RCP Singh claims Nitish Kumar works only for three hours daily |

PATNA: War of words and letters between the former and present national presidents of JDU, RCP Singh and Lallan Singh, respectively has reached personal levels with the former being charged with sabotaging the party for personal interests.

The former principal secretary to the chief minister, RCP today disputed the claim of the CM that he worked for 18 hours daily and said, "Fact is Nitish works for three hours daily and enjoys the remaining day with three to four selected leaders." He was referring to Vijay Kumar Chaudhury, Ashok Chaudhury and Sanjay Kumar Jha, all cabinet colleagues of Nitish Kumar.

RCP reacted to the charges of Lallan Singh and said, "Ye to padhte, likhte bhi nahi hain. I know Nitish kumar since 1998. Much more than Lallan Singh." RCP clarified he had joined the union cabinet with the approval of Nitish Kumar on the telephonic talks with Home Minister. Lallan too was informed.

As the crisis in the party intensified further Nitish Kumar skipped the Niti Aayog meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, CM attended two government programmes on Handloom day and Museum day in the morning and afternoon.

JDU president today announced there would be no representation of his party in the union cabinet and it would follow the 2019 resolution. RCP was JDU nominee in the union cabinet till last month. Nitish has summoned all JDU MPs here on Tuesday morning for an emergency meeting.

RCP dismissed the charge of wealth accumulation by the state JDU president yesterday and claimed since he became an MP in 2010, no land had been purchased by him. "Our daughters received property from their grandfather. They are income tax payee since 2010," he said.

Reacting to the charge of Lallan Singh that RCP Singh had sabotaged the interests of the party in 2020 assembly elections like Chirag Paswan, RCP alleged Lallan Singh had imported candidates from other opposition parties and they lost the elections.

Lallan Singh earlier in the day alleged, "RCP was in JDU only in body and his mind and heart were elsewhere." RCP replied, "Nitish Kumar had become union minister when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM, he became CM with the support of BJP and they are alleging my heart is with the BJP."

Below the belt attacks continued even late on Sunday with the present national president of the party alleging his predecessor was engaged in conspiracy to dislodge JDU-led ministry. RCP countered by saying, "Lallan Singh had been projecting himself as CM."

RCP told media persons he was denied renomination to Rajya Sabha, forced to quit the union cabinet and thrown out of the government bungalow at Patna.