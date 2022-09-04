Bihar: Nitish Kumar to meet opposition leaders in Delhi in next visit | PTI

Patna: Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar, who is leaving for three days tour to New Delhi on Monday said he would be meeting leaders of Left parties and the Congress. "Since Sonia Gandhi is abroad, can meet other senior leaders," he added.

After three days national executive meetings of JDU, its secretary general, K C Tyagi said, "I categorically declare Nitish Kumar is not the PM candidate for 2024 elections".

Nitish Kumar said he would try for total unity among the non-BJP opposition parties.

"If all opposition parties contest the elections unitedly, BJP can be defeated badly, we can have landslide victory," he added.

Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao had preliminary talks on opposition unity with Nitish Kumar here.

