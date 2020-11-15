Nitish Kumar named as the next Chief Minister of Bihar; oath tomorrow

The recently concluded Bihar assembly elections saw the NDA emerge with an absolute majority, winning 125 seats. Within this, the BJP is the largest party with 74 seats, while the JD(U) holds a much smaller 43 seats. While there was intense speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might not retain his post, the BJP had rubbished all such statements.

In other related news, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was recently elected as the leader of the Mahagatbandhan, consisting of the RJD, Congress and Left parties legislators. While the Alliance fell slightly shy of the 122 seat majority mark, the RJD has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly, and Tejashwi for his part, won the Raghopur seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes in the result announced late Tuesday night.

(With inputs from agencies)