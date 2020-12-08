Bihar: NIA arrests notorious arms trafficker, who supplied Naxal groups with guns from Ordnance Depot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested Rajeev Ranjan Singh, alias Chunnu Singh, in connection with stealing weapon parts from the Central Ordnance Depot in Jabalpur.

According to an NIA spokesman, incriminating evidence has been found which suggests Chunnu Singh's involvement as a conduit of arms in different parts of the country.

To provide a bit of background to the case, three AK series weapons had been recovered in Bihar's Munger from the house of Rizwana Begum, accused in the case. The case was originally registered as FIR no. 323/2018, dated 07.09.2018 at the mufassil police station.

The case was later taken up and re-registered by the NIA for investigation.

The investigation in the case has revealed that AK series weapons were stolen and smuggled from the sheds of the Central Ordnance Depot in Jabalpur by serving as retired personnel of the depot.

The stolen arms were trafficked through dealers based in Bihar's Munger, following which they were eventually sold to various Naxalite organisations and criminal syndicates.