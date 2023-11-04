 Bihar News: Notorious Criminal Gunned Down By Neighbour During Liquor Party In Begusarai
The deceased, Kari Singh alias Ghanshyam Singh, 35, was having murder, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion, loot cases against his name and was currently on bail.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Notorious Criminal Gunned Down By Neighbour During Liquor Party In Begusarai | Representative Pic

Patna, November 4: A notorious criminal, who was hosting a liquor party in Bihar’s Begusarai district, was gunned down by his neighbour on Friday, police said. The deceased, Kari Singh alias Ghanshyam Singh, 35, was having murder, dacoity, kidnapping, extortion, loot cases against his name and was currently on bail.

The accused was busy holding a liquor party in an agricultural field

The police said that the accused was busy holding a liquor party in an agricultural field which was located some distance away from his house located at ward number 8 of Mahaji Tola village under Matihani police station in the district when he was shot.

The accused is on the run

"We have identified the accused. He is on the run," Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said. "As soon as we learnt about the incident, a police team headed by DSP Sadar Amit Kumar and SHO Matihani reached the village and investigated the matter. We have found liquor bottles from the crime scene," he added.

There was some dispute between Kari Singh and his killer

"The exact reason of the incident has not been ascertained yet but we have learnt that there was some dispute between Kari Singh and his killer. We have recovered the dead body and sent for the postmortem examination. The process of taking the statement of Kari Singh's family is underway," he said.

article-image
