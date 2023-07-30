 Bihar: Newly-Married Woman Disappears From Train During Her Honeymoon Trip To Darjeeling
IANSUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Wedding | Representational Image | Pixabay

Patna, July 30: A newly-married woman disappeared from a train in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, an official said on Sunday. Kajal Kumari, along with her husband, was on her way to Darjeeling for a honeymoon trip in the New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri Superfast train on July 28. The couple boarded the train from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“We had a reservation in coach number B4, seat numbers 43 and 45. When the train reached the Kishanganj railway station, my wife went for the toilet and did not return. After the train started moving, I searched every coach of the train but could not find it. Then I returned to Muzaffarpur and informed the GRP Kishanganj about the incident,” said the woman's husband.

He suspected that she might have become a victim of a drug addiction gang. He said that she does not have any illicit relationship with any other person. Following the complaint, the GRP officials scanned the CCTV footage of the Kishanganj railway station but did not find her.

The complainant is an employee in the electricity department in Muzaffarpur and a native of Kurhani block. He got married with the woman six months ago but could not go for their honeymoon soon after the marriage due to family issues.

