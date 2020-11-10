Bihar: New term will focus on development, says BJP as NDA edges out RJD-led Grand Alliance

As the latest trends of the Bihar Assembly polls indicated positives for the BJP and the NDA, Rajya Sabha member and party`s national spokesperson Zafar Islam said during the previous term "the government cleared the mess created during the `jungle raj` of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and in the new term the focus would be on the development.

"In Bihar, our first focus was the basic needs -- electricity, roads and water supply and now the focus would completely be on the development. In the first term, we filled the holes and hollows that came in during the jungle raj and in the new term our government would focus on the development and the interests of the public," Islam said.

He added that the NDA and the BJP are leading in the polls and would continue to maintain this lead later in the day too. "I am sure that we would secure around two-third of the seats," the BJP leader said.

The BJP was leading on 72 seats and the JD(U) on 42 seats around 1 p.m. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 65 seats and the Congress on 21 seats.

The fate of the Nitish-led NDA government will be decided as the election results to the 243-member legislative Assembly are declared.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. at 55 centres across 38 districts. In the Grand Alliance, the RJD contested on 144 seats and the Congress on 70.

The three Left parties fought from 29 constituencies: CPI(ML) from 19 seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) six and four seats, respectively.

In the NDA camp, the JD(U) and the BJP were allotted 122 and 121 seats respectively. Out of that, the JD(U) gave seven seats to the HAM while the BJP allocated 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share.

