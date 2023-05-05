 Bihar: National Green Tribunal levies ₹4,000 crore environmental compensation on state for failing in waste management
National Green Tribunal (India) is a statutory body which deals with environmental cases and speedy implementation of decisions relating to it

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pexels

The National Green Tribunal has levied Rs 4,000 crore environmental compensation on Bihar for failing to scientifically manage solid and liquid waste.

A bench of chairperson Justice A K Goel directed that the amount be deposited in a ring-fenced account within two months and was to be operated according to the chief secretary's directions only for waste management in the state.

Compensation levied as per polluter pays principle

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi along with expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel, said, "We levy compensation of Rs 4,000 crore on the state on the polluter pays principle for its failure in scientifically managing the liquid and solid waste in violation of the mandate of law, particularly judgments of the Supreme Court and this tribunal."

Amount to be used for setting up of sewage treatment plant & more

The amount will be used for setting up solid waste processing facilities, remediation of legacy waste and setting up of sewage treatment plants, and faecal sludge and septage treatment plants so there remains no gap, the bench said.

The NGT noted that there was a legacy waste of more than 11.74 lakh metric tonnes as well as unprocessed urban waste of 4072 metric tonnes per day and the gap in liquid waste generation and treatment was 2,193 million litres per day.

Better alternatives to utilize the wet waste for composting at appropriate locations be explored. The scale of expenditure for sewage treatment plants may be reviewed in the light of realistic expenses involved in decentralized/traditional systems or otherwise, the NGT bench said.

