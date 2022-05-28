e-Paper Get App

Bihar: Minor girl in Muzaffarpur hospitalised after she was attacked with acid

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
A minor girl in Muzaffarpur was hospitalised after she was attacked with acid, ANI reported.

"A case of an acid attack has come to light in the Fakuli OP area. The case has been registered and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called. We are investigating the matter," Abhishek Anand, DSP West, Muzaffarpur said.

