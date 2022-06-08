Bihar: Minor girl gang-raped in AC bus, four arrested

Visuals from the bus | Photo: ANI

Bihar's West Champaran police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl on a bus operating between Patna and Bettiah.

The horrific incident took place on Tuesday evening.

According to the West Champaran police, the girl had reportedly fled from her Muzaffarpur house with Rs 3,000 without telling her parents. She boarded an air-conditioned bus at Muzaffarpur.

According to the statement given by her to the police, the cleaner, Manoj Singh offered her cold drink and after drinking it, she felt sedated.

When the bus reached its destination in Bettiah, all passengers deboarded and the girl was left alone.

The bus was later taken to a secluded place at Hazari cattle fairgrounds, where the cleaner, the driver and two others assaulted her criminally while she was unconscious due to the sedated cold drink.

The bus was locked from the outside and all the four criminals had deserted it. In the wee hours, police said victims started shouting and hitting the windows of the bus.

Hearing her cries, local people unlocked the gate and she was taken out of the vehicle. Bettiah police seized the bus and got the minor girl medically examined and arrested four people in connection to the rape of the minor. While two were arrested from Muzaffarpur, one arrest was made from Bettiah and one from Motihari.